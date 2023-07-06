(WTNH) — The July heat is setting in this week, which means those air conditioners are getting a kick. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with tips to ensure you’re maximizing your money while keeping cool.

Connecticut is facing a stretch of 90 degrees days possible with humidity. And this is just the start as summer heats up.

Before you strain your cooling system, experts like Andy Frank, founder and president of Sealed.com, has some quick tips you can try to help lower your electric bill for free.

“Turn up your thermostat,” Frank said. “Clean your air conditioning filter. Wash clothes in cold water Lower the temperature of your water heater. Enroll in an energy savings rewards program.”

If you want to take things a step further — and spend some money now to save some in the long run — Frank has these tips:



“Put up blackout shades on your windows,” Frank said. “Weatherize your home. Install energy efficient heat pumps.”

Homeowners are looking to play it cool this summer and cut costs wherever possible.



“I’m holding on to hope that something that we’re doing is going to help even if it’s just you know a little bit,” Florida resident Nicole Check said. “We’re trying everything we can.”

Remember, even the smallest changes — while it may not seem like it would make a difference — can shave-off a decent percentage nowadays, as the cost of everything seems to be only going up from here.