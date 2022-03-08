(WTNH) – For many Americans, the cost of staying in the driver’s seat – over the course of a month – is beginning to approach the size of a mortgage payment.

Everybody is looking for ways to save gas these days. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline yesterday reached $4.11 a gallon setting a new record.

Americans across the nation are realizing it’s a tricky time to take a road trip.

“My wife and I just completed about a 3,600-mile journey from here down to New Orleans, and up through Nashville, and across to St. Louis, and back up here. we put some miles on and saw some different gas prices – let me tell you,” said Terry Vanconant.

There are ways to save at the pump. Hit up wholesale stores like Walmart, Sams Club and grocery stores like Kroger who offer discounted gas. Check out loyalty programs discounts from places like Shell Fuel Rewards and Kroger Fuel Points can be stacked on savings from a gas payment card.

Make sure you’ve got apps to track down the best prices in your area. Gas Buddy, Triple A, and Gas Guru, which lets you filter by the price of the gas, fuel grade and distance.

Pay in cash at the pump, you can save 5 to 10 cents a gallon when you pay in cash. When it comes to your actual driving reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%, according to Triple A.