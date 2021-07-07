Stretch your Dollar: Tips to negotiate a better salary

(WTNH) — More people are going to job interviews as the economy opens back up and hiring is happening!

We are stretching your dollar with tips with negotiating a better salary.

When it’s time to talk to a boss about money, many would rather sit in the dentist’s chair.

Ryan Sutton, the District President of Robert Half Northeast, said, “They were more confident getting a root canal than they were negotiating salary.”

Sutton said the ability to negotiate a salary is tough for a lot of people, even though everybody wants to be paid a fair wage. He said if you want to have that cash convo, be prepared.

Sutton said, “Whether that is looking up the market salary for your position, or whether it’s speaking with other people in that company you’re trying to get hired by and asking them their experience, the bottom line is you have to do your preparation.”

He says they’ve found more men than women will ask for more money and millennials are bolder about talking to a new boss than any other generation.

One important tip to keep in mind.

Sutton added, “Take emotion out of it. And this is probably, quite frankly, the hardest.”

Experts said just having the conversation could ultimately help your career. Even if you don’t get exactly what you want, the experience of negotiating properly and tactfully throughout will help you along the way.

Remember to factor in benefits in your negotiations, and know when to give it up too. You’re more likely to be able to revisit the topic down the road if the conversation ends well.