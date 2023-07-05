(WTNH) — Many of us use technology to track out workouts, but other people could be keeping track too, which could be a problem for your safety and finances. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with tips to protect your personal information when using an app during exercise time.

Technology has changed the way many Americans workout.

“A lot of people use smartwatches that they can track their workouts with,” Bree Fowler, cybersecurity reporter at CNET said. “And these apps help you crunch the numbers and get better insights into how well you’re working out.”

Fowler said that sharing your personal data on these apps can lead to some serious safety concerns. When signing up, you’ll enter your name, height, weight, and more.

“It’s tracking where I’m running, when I’m running, how fast I’m running,” Fowler said.

Fowler said to think of the apps like you do social media.

“You’re sharing your workouts, you’re sharing where you go,” Fowler said. “A lot of us share pictures that we take, especially for running with our friends. It’s very, very social.”

She suggests masking your identity by using a fake name or screen name, and not using your real birthday.

“And this is both for people who are looking at your account and, you know, guard against the possibility of maybe the company being breached and all of that information being stolen,” Fowler said.

Don’t let strangers follow you.

“Make people request to follow you that way,” Fowler said. “Now you know it’s your friends from your running club. You know, it’s people from the neighborhood.”

Hide your exact start and end points.

“And this is something that’s especially important for those of us who, you know, roll out of bed in the morning and go for a run, come home, take a shower, it’s just painfully obvious where you live,” Fowler said.

Also, look for a setting within the app to turn off data sharing so your info doesn’t get sold to third parties.