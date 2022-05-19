Conn. (WTNH) — Storm Team 8 is talking about Connecticut reaching the 90’s this weekend, so are you ready? We’re stretching your dollar with ways to save on air conditioning costs.



Bankrate.com offered the following tips:



Cover your windows

When it’s hot, about 76% of sunlight on windows enters in the form of heat, according to the Department of Energy. Solar screens, or those mesh-like window screens, can help



Get “smart” about your thermostat

If there’s no one home during the day, you can save as much as 10% on your power bills by keeping the thermostat seven to 10 degrees higher for eight hours. Another trick: Set the AC fan speed to high, except on very humid days, On humid days, you actually want to set the fan speed to low because slower speed will remove more moisture from the air



Service your AC

An in-efficient air conditioner raises your cooling costs. Maintaining your AC unit on a regular basis is important. For starters, clean or replace the filter.



Seal the leaks

A drafty house is not energy-efficient, so look for those gaps, cracks and openings where air can come and go.



You can also cut energy costs by replacing an old air conditioner for a new unit.