Conn. (WTNH) — Another challenge for many: spring rent! We spoke to an expert as to why prices are going up and compared Connecticut to other states.

Rent right now is up everywhere. With high demand and lack of inventory comes high rent.

Brian Carberry, senior managing editor for Rent.com, said prices are going up all around the country, and Connecticut is no exception.

Carberry said that the rate of increase for rent prices for a one bedroom apartment in the state for a one-bedroom apartment is up 16%, which is below the national average of 25%. As for a two-bedroom apartment, Carberry said the price is actually not too bad,” noting that rent is up 5%, compared to a national increase of 22%.

There’s a silver lining for Nutmeggers, Carberry said, as the rate of increase is not as high, compared to other states.

“You have the housing market still being so completive,” Carberry said. “People have been priced out of buying homes and are continuing to rent where they had a goal of buying. Maybe their down payment was used to pay for medical bills, or they were furloughed or had some sort of financial hardship during the pandemic.”

On the flipside, you have some people in the housing market who recently sold a home and made a profit. In this case, Carberry said they may decide to rent for a little bit more.

Carberry has some tips for renters.

Do your homework and understand what’s happening in the area.

You know the saying: it never hurts to ask.

See if you can work with a landlord or if a landlord will work with you.

If you’re in the market for a new place, rather than signing a 12-month lease, see if the landlord will work with you into signing a 24-month lease. That way, you are locked in.

Also, look at the amenities. For example, Carberry said if a renter has two parking spots but only uses one, see if you can give the amenity back to the landlord so they can market it to someone else, possibly saving you money.