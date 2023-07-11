(WTNH) — Amazon Prime Day is here, which is also “go time” for many retailers to fight for your dollars.

If you plan to do any online shopping, we are Stretching Your Dollar with tips to do it safely.

Deals have been rolling out for days at a number of retailers. Now, the anchor event: Amazon’s big annual Prime Day has officially begun — a day that affords deals for Prime members.

As retailers across the board compete for your dollars, the Better Business Bureau has some tips to shop safely.

Before you click links that come to your phone, know that text scams are up 31%. If you think you’ve spotted a good deal, double-check the retailer’s website. Don’t click on ads, texts, or emails — just to be safe.

Understand return policies, and make sure there is a return option if you’re shopping at a retailer for the first time. No policy is a sign of a scam. If you’re shopping at a site for the first time, take a moment to read the company reviews and complaints. You can go to BBB.org.

Be on the lookout for lookalike websites as well. Be sure to visit a retailer’s site yourself, instead of through ads or links, to ensure you’re shopping with the retailer you think you are.

Also, always pay with a credit card, as it offers protection, while paying with a debit card does not.

The idea is to save money this week, although scammers may see a shopping frenzy as an opportunity as well.