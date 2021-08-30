Stretch your Dollar: Tips to stand out in competitive job market this fall

(WTNH) — Kids are heading back to school this week, and for many households, this may mean parents can head back to work in person after an unpredictable year, and they’re not alone. We are stretching your dollar with how to prepare for the competitive market.

According to a bankrate.com report, the majority of the current workforce will make a job change in the next year. It’s why you should be ready for a competitive job market. Indeed has some easy ways to prepare now to stand out in a competitive job market:

Experts suggest you start by cleaning up your online profile. Switch any photos you have out with a new headshot, update your profiles to show any of your latest relevant projects, and clean up anything you wouldn’t want an employer to see.

It’s a good idea to join professional associations. It not only enhances your resume, but it’s also a great way to network with people in the business you’re looking to get into.

Make sure your skills are current for the changing job market.

And have questions prepared for your future interview. Asking them questions shows your interest and that you’re interested in knowing more beyond what basic research can tell you.

If you’re looking for more, think about engaging in volunteer work or finding someone below you in the office you can mentor to build your leadership skills.