(WTNH) – Whether it’s back-to-school lunches, planning for Labor Day Weekend or just your day-to-day cooking, your grocery list is likely getting longer and you’re noticing prices going up. We are Stretching Your Dollar with easy tips to trim the total.

Money Talks News shared tips to save and the first one is the “Money per pound” rule. The idea is to try to only buy food that costs $1 or less per pound. Fruits, veggies, legumes and grains often fit in this category.

Experts say the cost of eggs is down and cereal is up. Knock down the price of breakfast by going back to the griddle.

Another tip is to follow your favorite brands on social media. Many of them will post savings to their loyal followers. It may be more convenient than time-consuming coupon clipping.

And if you’re willing to get over name brands, opting for generic may save $2 to $3 here and there which as you know adds up over time.