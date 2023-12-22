(WTNH) – It’s the final weekend to Christmas and if you have children in your life to shop for, you may be looking for a last-minute idea for toys. We are Stretching Your Dollar with a look at some top toy picks for this season and how to get a good deal.

Experts said one of the top trends in toys this year is literally a surprise.

“These toys where kids can mix things together and create their new friend really capitalize on the surprise toy trend that we’ve seen really kicking into high gear,” said Kristin McGarth from RetailMeNot

“MyPuppy’s Home” lets kids build a doghouse, fill a bowl with water and an interactive dog pops out. It’s one of Good Housekeeping Magazine’s top toys of the year.

Another popular category every year is nostalgia. Furbys are back, along with other old favorites like Lite Brite Touch and Tamagotchis.

“Parents like to buy things that they remember from their youth and that have been new and improved for a new generation,” McGrath said.

And the queen of summer, Barbie is back again for the holidays.

“Barbie toys are super hot this year because of the movie,” said McGrath.

Other top picks from Good Housekeeping Magazine this year are BumBumz, which are small plush toys with different themes and characters.

“Very soft, very cuddly, slightly weighted. So they feel like a beanbag and a great value,” said Lexiw Sachs, Executive Director at Good Housekeeping Institute.

Good Housekeeping also has some tips to help you get good deals this season.

“When you’re shopping, add things to your cart. Even if you don’t intend to buy them right away, especially ones that you visit frequently when things have dropped in price. Because Amazon does a lot of price matching if it lowers in price on another site, there is a good chance that it will lower in price on Amazon and you’ll get that notification,” Sachs said.