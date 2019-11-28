Stretch Your Dollar: Travel Deal Tuesday

As you start in on your holiday shopping list this week, you may not be thinking about booking travel. However, this is actually a good weekend to find deals on travel sites. We are stretching your dollar with where to look.

Travel experts say you’ll find savings on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But the big day to look forward to is Travel Deal Tuesday, which is next week.

Travel app Hopper found more flights were discounted on that day last year than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. So here’s how you can set yourself up for savings.

You can start by signing up for price alerts and e-mails from travel agencies and tourism boards. Be sure to read the fine print on any offers. You’re going to want to know about any blackout periods or restrictions.

Keep an eye on flights, hotels and Amtrak too. Last year, they offered a Black Friday sale of 30 percent off train travel.

There are some freebies you can snag this Thanksgiving day! If you need to get caffeinated before you meet up with your family, both Walmart and Cumberland Farms have you covered. Starting at 4 p.m. at Walmart, get free coffee, hot cocoa and snacks. All day at Cumberland Farms, you can fill up a free hot or iced coffee.