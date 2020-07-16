Stretch Your Dollar: Traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic

As summer is heating up, some Americans are eager to travel. But plans look a lot different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re stretching your dollar with a look at what people are doing.

It’s a summer like no other with coronavirus cases continuing to surge. Many Americans who had been planning to take a vacation may be rethinking that or holding off until the last minute to plan a trip.

AAA is forecasting that travel will fall more than 14.5% between July and September, compared to last year. Traveling by car will likely account for 97% of all trips this summer with air travel forecasted 74% below last year’s levels.

AAA says when it comes to recent online searches for trip destinations, some cities aren’t as popular right now. Orlando, Florida dropped from the top searched city destination to number eight while Denver, Colorado made the biggest climb from number ten to number one. Followed by Las Vegas and Los Angeles rounding out the top three destination searches.

AAA also expects the national gas price to average near $2.25 a gallon over the summer, making this the cheapest summer for filling-up since 2016.

Remember the least expensive way to get out may be a good ol’ staycation. If you’ve never checked it out, head to ctvisit.com to always see what’s going on around Connecticut.