Stretch Your Dollar: Tricks to saving some cash on holiday flying

Thanksgiving is upon us! If you’re driving to your holiday destination, you’re not alone. But if you’ve chosen the more expensive option of flying, we are stretching your dollar with some tricks to save cash.

If you’re taking to the skies, some money-saving tips from AAA: Fly out the Monday before the Thanksgiving travel rush or fly on the actual holiday.

According to a report by FareCompare, the most expensive days for Thanksgiving travel this year are Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday after.

Another tip, look for alternate or smaller airports outside a big city. You’ll likely find cheaper tickets. Just beware of hidden fees.

Another savings hack– bring your own snacks and entertainment. Food at airports and on the road is more expensive, so pack your own cheaper and healthier options.

As a final tip– ditch the pricey hotels and look for alternatives. Go with a rental that has a kitchen, that way you can cook meals there instead of eating out.