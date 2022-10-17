(WTNH) — It’s been a weekend of charitable giving for the two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty last week.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were fatally shot while responding to a call about a possible domestic violence situation. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also wounded in the shooting.

And where there is heartache, there is a community ready to help out. However, you should be careful about where you’re sending your money.

Just house after learning of the deaths of the two officers, collections started for the families, and Bristol residents began looking for ways to give back.

But potential donators should be warned because there are reports of fake phone solicitors out there.

News 8 gathered three reputable places to donate your money, where a dollar will go a long way:

The Tunnel of Towers Foundation: An organization that announced over the weekend that it will pay off the mortgage for DeMonte’s family. It’s done this for other fallen Connecticut officers in the past. The Bristol Police Heroes Fund: Money collected by this organization will go to the Bristol Police Union and will be used to support families of fallen officers. Fund the First: This organization fundraiser for those who serve with a special section right now for the Bristol police.

And additionally, if you’re a first responder, an organization you should look into is “The Hundred Club of Connecticut.” It aims to ease the financial burden for the spouses and children of fallen first responders.

Remember, when giving your money to any other organization, be sure to research its authenticity. And never give money over the phone to an unsolicited caller.

A good way to research charities and their authenticity is by visiting give.org.