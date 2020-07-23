Stretch Your Dollar: Turning your loose change into dollar bills

As the nation deals with a nationwide coin shortage, we are stretching your dollar with one bank encouraging you to turn your loose change into dollar bills.

People’s United Bank is inviting everyone, even those who don’t typically bank with them, to think about all the coins you have laying around right now. That’s right, it’s time to think about the cup holder in your car, the bottom of your pocketbook, in those couch cushions. And wherever else you typically store change.

People’s United Bank then wants you to collect it and bring it to them and they’ll give you the good stuff back – paper bills! Here’s what you need to know.

They are waiving the non-customer coin exchange fee. You can bring rolled or loose change and walk out with cash. If you have a lot of change, look for a branch with a coin counting machine. And don’t forget to take safety precautions – wear a mask and social distance before visiting a branch.

Remember this is one thing you can do to not only put money in your own pocket, but it helps local businesses struggling with the coin shortage. Put that loose change to good use – get it flowing through the economy once again.