(WTNH) – As you get your holiday shopping done, you may not be thinking about returns but you may want to. We are Stretching Your Dollar with some unexpected changes this holiday season.

Tis the season for all things merry, holly and jolly, including Christmas shopping. However, the frenzy of post-holiday shopping returns might leave you feeling like a Grinch and with a headache because of its do’s and don’ts.

“Returning items is a hassle You gotta package things up. You gotta figure out the shipping label You gotta make time for that chore to bring that item back,” said Kristin McGarth, Editor at RetailMeNot.

With Christmas just weeks away, consumers seeking to return and item might find one less thing on their to-do list as some retailers offer a “just keep it” policy option on specific items.

“The cost to process a return can sometimes be between 50% and oftentimes higher than the value of the item,” said Fara Alexander, Director of Brand Marketing & Communications at goTRG.

Experts say if the expense of transporting, sorting and reselling a returned item exceeds its value, the retailer may opt to save money by not only refunding you the cash but also allowing the consumer to keep the item.

Returns management company goTRS said nearly 59 percent of major retailers are implementing these so-called keep it return policies this season.

“The customer doesn’t have to deal with the hassle of making that return And the retailer doesn’t have to eat the cost of that item on the reverse shipping fee,” Alexander said.

But it’s not unexpected that companies avoid advertising these kinds of policies or specifying the products to which they apply.

Amazon is saying that they offer this on a small number of returns as a convenience and that people with malicious intentions could take advantage of this system.

It’s a good idea to keep returns in mind especially if you’re an “early shopper.” Many retailers create special return windows during the holiday season that are more specific or shorter.

You want to be aware so you don’t miss out if there’s something that doesn’t hit the mark.