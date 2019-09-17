Stretch Your Dollar: Unusual insurances covered under homeowners’ insurance

(WTNH) — Many of you have homeowners’ insurance, but you may not realize that some things covered under that policy are outside of the home. We are stretching your dollar with a look at a few unexpected items some standard policies will cover.

Coming from Consumer Reports, drones are on the list. Many homeowners insurance policies will cover all or part of the tab for damage or injuries if your child’s drone takes a nosedive at the park.

If you have kids in college, you’re likely at least partially covered if items are stolen from your students dorm room.

This usually doesn’t apply if they live off campus in something that’s not campus property. For that, they’ll likely need renters insurance.

Did you know there’s sometimes coverage for dog bites or pet damage on your property or somewhere else? That includes scratching up your neighbors car.

A bit more unusual – graveyard damage. If a headstone or plot you own is damaged or stolen, your insurance may reimburse you.

There’s a reason this one is unknown since it’s pretty rare.- most standard policies will also cover space debris for those rare occasions when meteors, satellites or other falling objects from space land on your property.