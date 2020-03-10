Stretch your Dollar: Using a travel credit card to book your trips

(WTNH) — It’s a popular time of year, and many Americans planning on traveling for spring break.
When it comes to how vacationers are booking that trip, a recent NerdWallet survey found only a third of the over 2,000 people surveyed will use a travel credit card.
Paying with a credit card isn’t always the best idea. For instance, if you have poor credit or are already carrying debt, then you probably don’t want to add a big travel bill.
But, if you are in good financial health, we are stretching your dollar with three reasons why experts say you should consider booking with a travel credit card:
- You can earn points. This is the most basic reason to book flights and hotels with a travel card. See where you can earn the most. Cards vary in the number of points or miles awarded per dollar spent.
- Your trip could be protected. Some travel cards, especially the premium ones with high annual fees, offer various trip protections. These perks generally only apply in case of unforeseen consequences. If you cancel your travel last-minute for personal reasons, they most likely won’t help you.
- You sometimes can avoid bag fees and improve your travel experience. Some cards have airport lounge access or even help protect you with rental car coverage!