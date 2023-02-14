Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Valentine’s Day, and whether you’re in a relationship or not, you can feel loved with a sweet deal. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with where the money-savers are.

These are courtesy Yahoo:

Starbucks

Place a Starbucks order with Uber Eats to get up to 50% off, with up to $10 off. Use the code “VDAY50OFF.”

Dunkin

Yahoo said Dunkin Rewards members can get a free hot or iced coffee with purchase when you use the app. This one runs through February 28.

Hooters

Each year, the “Shred Your Ex” event is back at Hooters. Get free wings when you bring a picture of an ex to shred at the table. This is dine-in, today only.

Burger King

If you’re a “Royal Preks” member, C-Net is reporting it’s a BOGO deal at Burger King. When you buy a Whopper, you can get another free.

Free weddings

If you and your partner are ready to tie the knot, there are a couple of spots in our state offering free weddings today, as they do each year. Check out the list here.

