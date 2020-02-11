Stretch Your Dollar: Valentine’s Day spending

Valentine’s Day is just days away now and this year spending is expected to total to $27.4 billion averaging out to a little over $196 a person.

That’s according to the National Retail Federation. Though the holiday has a sentimental meaning, gift buying has become quite the trend.

Website MoneyQandA share a few ways you can save. First, consider setting a spending limit. You should have a frank and honest discussion with your loved ones. Setting the limit and expectations before can help you manage the day and save your wallet too.

Shop together! This way you don’t have to play the guessing game. This way, you’re more likely to stick to the budget. Instead of following the crowd and going out for dinner, consider making a meal together at home.

Get creative, make it fun. Consider cooking something you both have never tried. Or maybe one person is responsible for the entrée and the other for the dessert!

Flowers. Though beautiful, they can certainly be expensive. Shop around. Always look for coupons. A different delivery day can also save a few bucks. Lastly, think outside the box. You may be able to find a better deal on a different variety of flowers rather than roses.