Stretch your Dollar: Vets can get a free car wash, hair cut, and more on Veterans Day

(WTNH) — A lot is different this year, but one thing that hasn’t changed is our appreciation for Veterans. We are stretching your dollar with a look at deals businesses are serving up.

Sweeten up your day with a freebie: Get a free donut of your choice at participating Dunkin’ locations today (Nov. 11).

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free car wash at a number of locations across Connecticut. You can find one at graceforvets.org.

Get 25% off the necessities you need at Staples. This is for immediate family members too and goes through Nov. 14.

Veterans get a free haircut at Great Clips. This is also a great place to go if you want to do something nice for a Veteran – you can get a haircut and get a free haircut card to give to a vet.

And starting Thursday, Red Robin is serving up free burgers and fries for Veterans who are royalty members. That’s from Nov. 12 through Nov. 30.

Find a full list of Veterans Day deals at USAToday.com.

And remember, it’s for participating locations and you should keep your military ID with you.