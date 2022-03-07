(WTNH) – It’s been decades since anyone needed a brand-new key for their roller skates, but from skate keys to 8-track tape players, and now to iPods, vintage gadgets that have been collecting dust for years are now fetching tens of thousands of dollars.

A Pokémon card worth $2,000, a $550 Beanie Baby, but the real collector’s items in your early 2000s junk drawer might be an iPod.

Right now, on eBay, an Apple first-generation iPod is listed for $30,000. The special edition iPods are even more valuable. One U2 special edition sold for $90,000. If you just so happen to have the 1998 portable max with the electroluminescent screen modem is currently listed for half a million dollars.

Even newer models of used iPods are fetching thousands of dollars with fans clamoring for their huge storage capacities. It’s a way to listen to music without plugging all the way into the social media sphere.

Terapeak Product Research, a company that tracks pricing on eBay collectibles says demand for retro Apple products has grown in recent years and they’re now collected like sports memorabilia, especially since Apple discontinued the iPod classic.

So, can you make a pretty penny with that old iPod? A pre-owned second-generation iPod is listed for $1,000.

Remember to reset the factory setting on the iPod so all of your data and personal information is wiped. You can do that using your Apple ID or through your device settings. You should also make sure that you remove any passwords and that it is fully charged before it’s sent away.

Even some of your recent iPhone models can still bring in some bank if you’re looking to unload a gadget or two. ABC News found a Polly Pocket from the late 90s, the 1997 Jewel Secrets playset, was recently going for $2,500 on eBay.