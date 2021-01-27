Stretch Your Dollar: Want to work remotely? Work for one of these companies

(WTNH) — If working remotely is something you have enjoyed or may want to do – even when the pandemic is over – there are some companies you may want to consider that consistently have remote openings.

Money Talk News highlights 11 of the top companies, but News 8 is focusing on four.

ADP is the first to check out! It has recently had remote payroll positions, such as app developer and client support services.

Anthem and CVS have opening from call representatives to nursing positions.

Dell has advertised positions for product marketing manager and consulting positions that are fully remote.

More companies can be found on Money Talk’s website.