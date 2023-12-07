(WTNH) – We are approaching the 12 Day of Christmas and as we get later in the month, pay close attention to your bank accounts. We are Stretching Your Dollar with a warning about what the better business calls “The 12 Scams of Christmas.”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for get-togethers, shopping and yes, make sure to add scams to the list. The Better Business Bureau has the 12 Scams of Christmas to be aware of.

We are starting with misleading social media ads. As you scroll, beware of its scam tracker reports since many people pay for items they never receive. Make sure you’re shopping through a reputable company.

Social media gift exchanges are a red flag too, where there’s a guarantee you send something and receive a bigger gift. In many cases, you wind up sharing personal information, a dream for anyone phishing for it.

Heads up for unsolicited text messages, fake shipping notifications and charities seeking donations. Don’t click links from anyone you’re unfamiliar with.

Perhaps the biggest scam right now is lookalike websites. With you scrambling to check off those wish lists, slow down and make sure you’re shopping online through the company you think you are, not a lookalike.

It’s about spreading holiday cheer without a Grinch getting in the way!