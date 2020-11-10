Stretch Your Dollar: Watch out for these 3 scams

As we celebrate our veterans this week, a warning about scammers targeting those who have served our country.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with a warning from the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Officials warn that there are at least three scams targeting veterans right now.

The first is a call for a COVID-19 clinical trial. There are thousands underway right now, so just beware of fake ones out to steal your money.

Remember real clinical trials will never ask for you to pay them, whether it’s to participate or learn more about it.

Next, robocalls claiming you overpaid on your utility bills. If the caller claims you’re eligible for a cash refund, hang up. Any overpayment will be reflected on your next bill. A cash refund is like a scam in the making.

Lastly, because of the pandemic, many people are struggling to make payments on their student loan debt. Beware of offers to help reduce monthly payments or overall debt. You’ll likely be asked to pay a fee. Remember it’s illegal for a company to ask you to pay a fee up front before they give you promised relief.

Due the pandemic, those with federal student loans have some protections until Dec. 31, 2020.