Stretch Your Dollar: Ways to donate or make money on your old cellphone

Stretch Your Dollar

(WTNH) — If you have a new cellphone and are looking for a way to get rid of your old one and do some good, or maybe even make some money, there are a few great options.

Consumer expert Clark Howard has a list of 20 ways to do so.

Among the top options are:

  1. 911 Cell Phone Bank
  2. American Cell Phone
  3. Cell4Pets
  4. Cell Phones for Soldiers
  5. eBay for Charity
  6. Goodwill
  7. Medic Mobile
  8. National Coalition Against Domestic violence
  9. Pickup Please
  10. Rainforest Connection

You can see the full list here.

