Stretch Your Dollar: Ways to donate or make money on your old cellphone

(WTNH) — If you have a new cellphone and are looking for a way to get rid of your old one and do some good, or maybe even make some money, there are a few great options.
Consumer expert Clark Howard has a list of 20 ways to do so.
Among the top options are:
- 911 Cell Phone Bank
- American Cell Phone
- Cell4Pets
- Cell Phones for Soldiers
- eBay for Charity
- Goodwill
- Medic Mobile
- National Coalition Against Domestic violence
- Pickup Please
- Rainforest Connection
You can see the full list here.