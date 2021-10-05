Stretch Your Dollar: Ways to find great October deals on camping gear, tools, grills, and outdoor essentials

(WTNH)– The seasons have changed and we’re coming up on one of the busiest times of the ear for shopping. We are stretching our dollar with how to navigate the deals leading into November.

The fall chill is in the air as families get out and enjoy seasonal activities. Retailers are making a change for the new season.

Consumer Expert Clark Howard shares some of the best deals you’ll find in October for technology, camping tools, and outdoor essentials.

Now that Apple has announced its newest models, retailers are looking to clear out stock of their older phones, so look for price drops. This means you can see discounts on the iPhone 12 and older models.

This time of year is still great for enjoying the great outdoors, hosting gatherings outside, and completing home improvement projects. You may be able to find up to 50% off of tents, sleeping equipment, outdoor chairs, and other camping essentials.

But with stores starting to put out winter gear, you’ll find these warmer weather essentials discounted.

October is Fire Safety Month. It is a great time to check the batteries on the detectors in your home. Howard says you’ll find huge discounts on safety-related items like smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Columbus day is next Monday, and it is another great opportunity to find special savings on items like clothes, shoes, and appliances.

Of course, Black Friday will be here next month before you know it. That’s the big one for savings, especially on electronics, toys, and clothing.

If there’s anything you don’t need right away, it’s nest to wait for the deep discounts that are bound to come later. Your only risk is waiting, wondering if the specific item you need will be available.