Stretch Your Dollar: Ways to keep your money in order on National Saving’s Day

(WTNH)– Today is National Saving’s Day, a great day to do something good for your bank account. Today, we are stretching your dollar with four ideas to get you started.

If you haven’t done it already this year, review your credit report. A credit report is something you will always need whenever you’re in need of a loan, whether it’s an emergency or a big purchase. So for this National Saving’s Day, let’s start a healthy habit of checking your credit score regularly to ensure it’s up to date and any mistakes discovered are corrected.

A good idea to do is make a deal with yourself to do a financial check-in on the first of every month. Check to see how you’re doing with your budget and if you need to make a change to stay on track for the year.

A nice tip is to switch to shopping with a cash-back or rewards credit card. It will give you a perk on items you’d be buying anyway.

Another tip is to make an effort to get in the habit of not wasting food. Try to cook more dinners using what you have. Experts say to buy frozen vegetables over fresh ones. Not only will it last longer but the average household can save roughly $33 a week.



If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, the deadline for those who were granted an extension is Friday, Oct. 15.

