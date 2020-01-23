Stretch Your Dollar: Ways to lower the cost of your car insurance bill

Do you ever get that monthly car insurance bill and say is this right? If that’s the case, you’re not alone. We are stretching your dollar with ways you can lower the cost.

These tips come to us from from Consumer Reports.

The average annual car insurance premium soared to a record high last year coming in close to $1,550. This is according to a study by the insurance comparison website Zebra.

If you’ve seen your auto insurance climb, you’re not alone. More than 60% of Americans have seen a rate increase in the last year. But there are ways you can control your car insurance costs.

Try using direct-writer insurers like USAA or Amica. Once you get a rate quote from them, you can then go to an independent agent to comparison shop.

When it comes decision time, make sure you choose a top-rated insurer. You want to sign on with an insurer that offers fast, and fair, claim settlements. Consumer Reports offer ratings of insurers to help narrow your search.

Also, see where you can trim costs – maybe reducing your comprehensive and collision deductibles.