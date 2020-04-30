Stretch Your Dollar: Ways to save money during the coronavirus pandemic

During the pandemic, many stores have stopped accepting paper coupons to limit unnecessary exposure. But no coupons doesn’t mean you can’t save money. We are stretching your dollar with some ways to save during this time.

USA Today – out with some of the best money-saving apps you may now want to consider. If you were against digital couponing before, maybe now’s a good time to give it another shot.

Most major grocery stores have digital coupons. Download the app of your store – peruse their digital deals . Most will have you digitially save them and then easily scan them at checkout whether its in person or if you’re shopping online.

The Target Circle app offers discounts ranging from 5 – 50% off groceries, health items, toiletries and baby items. You also typically get a percentage back on all items just for shopping.

That brings us to other apps that let you earn cashback for shopping. Target is one, Ibotta is another. For Ibotta, you select offers before you shop, then take a picture of your receipt when you’re done.

There’s also RetailMeNot in which you can earn cashback and turn to promo codes before any online shopping.

Price trackers are another great tool – Camelcamelcamel tracks the price history on Amazon items. When you know the price history, you can usually get a retailer to match the price, especially if you’re willing to pick up the phone and call.

Calling is a good way to shop retail right now too. You may find it’s easier to price adjust, apply coupons or even get free shipping when you have a human on the phone.