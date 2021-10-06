Stretch Your Dollar: Ways to save on your home while prepping for the cold

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Fall is more than just pretty leaves and good food at festivals. It’s also a time to prep your home for what’s ahead. As you enjoy the mild fall air, it’s time to start prepping your home for winter.

Consumer Reports say to start with your chimney. If you have a chimney, it’s best to clean it out now so it’s safe when it comes time to use it.

Stay on top of leaves. As they fall, they can kill your grass if they’re matted down by the snow. Leaves can also clog up your gutter, so be on the lookout. If water freezes in the gutter, it can force ice and snow into roof shingles, causing more damages.

If you’ve been putting it off, it’s time to get your roof checked. Consider having a professional look for leaks. Leaks will only cause bigger problems when temperatures drop below freezing, leading to thousands of dollars in repairs.

Remember to close your hoses when you’re done using them for the season. Pipes can burst and when the water inside freezes, it expands, creating an expensive mess. You can save thousands of dollars in plumbing repairs and water damages if you don’t properly close your hoses during the winter.

Prepping for the winter also includes replaces your furnace filter and programming your thermostat to adjust while you’re not home. That alone can save you roughly $100. If you do some quick maintenance now, your furnace is less likely to fail on a cold winter day.

Plugging leaks and cleaning up around your home are easy chooses that will turn into costly problems we can’t afford to ignore. The earlier you can check for leaks, the better.

Once it gets cold, everyone else will be doing it, which means demand and prices will go up. It’s one of those things people don’t typically address until they need it done right away.