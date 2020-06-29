Stretch Your Dollar: Ways to save this 4th of July

We are coming up on the 4th of July and that makes this a big week to save money. We are stretching your dollar with where to find good deals this week and what’s not worth your money.

It’s almost the nation’s birthday and for this year, it may be a good week to buy yourself a birthday gift.

We’re still seeing some clothing deals reach as high as 80%, patio furniture on sale for 50% or more and we’re seeing electronics hit discounts of at least 50%, if not higher.

Dealnews.com Analyst Julie Ramhold said the sales are there that we usually see this 4th of July week. What makes this year unique is the additional liquidation sales as stores prepare for closures due to the economic downturn of the coronavirus pandemic

“So, JCPenney is taking up to 60% off home items right now and I feel like if you shop online, you’re going to find that no problem. But if you go into a store that’s going to be closing soon, you might be able. To find something a little extra on top of it, it might not be much right now. Liquidation sales tend to be modest in the beginning and then get better as time goes on.”

While a loss for the economy, it’s a financial win for you if you feel comfortable shopping in person. If not, she says the July 4th sales at least are mostly online.

And more deals?

“Best Buy and Lowes are also taking up to 40% off large appliances right now so if you need to upgrade something in your kitchen or your washer and dryer, now’s a really good time to do that.”

But there are a few things you want to wait until Labor Day to shop. She says things like mattresses and grills are traditionally marked much lower for labor day.

These sales are ongoing, so you can log on all week to find deals. You also want to keep your eye on Amazon – they’re in the middle of a summer sale.