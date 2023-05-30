(WTNH) — This weekend was the unofficial kick-off to the summer season, and we are expected to see temperatures go up from here. As you work to cool your home, we’re Stretching Your Dollar with where you may find savings.

As the temperatures climb, so do your utility bills.



“Having watched the way that the gas and the groceries went sky rocketing, I’m really nervous to see what the air conditioning cost is going to be,” Jenny Johnson said. “Not being able to plan for that is is scary.”

Experts like Scott Fischer with the energy efficiency company Ceil said there are ways you can save money this summer.

His biggest tip: Perform an energy audit where you or a technician examine the entire home for energy inefficiencies.

“That audit will provide you with a list of recommendations, things that are specific and unique to your home that you can go ahead and install or upgrade,” Ceil said.

According to the Department of Energy, you can save as much as 10% a year on cooling simply by turning your thermostat up 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours a day.

Other little things that can add up:

Unplug devices you aren’t using

Let your dishes air dry instead of using the drying cycle on your dishwasher

Lower the temperature on your hot water heater

And if you use a window cooling unit, Fischer said to isolate areas you want to keep cool.

“You could potentially section off different areas of your home and keep those areas at different temperatures,” Fischer said.

Also, check the filters on your AC unit. Keeping those nice and clean will not only make the system work better, but could also save you some money.