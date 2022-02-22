(WTNH) – The spiking energy prices this winter are a cold reality for many Americans. We are stretching your dollar with some ways to help slash those costs.

Higher oil, electricity, and natural gas prices are making American homes more expensive to heat.

“Heating bill right now, it doubled what it was two months ago,” said Allie Jasper.

“When we first moved in, our heating and cooling bill was probably about 90 dollars a month, and I believe I got a bill last month for about $180,” said Sydney Nassiri.

“There’s this overall energy crunch. I don’t think anything has risen to the level of severity that the situation that we are presently in,” said Patrick De Haan.

For most families, higher heating costs mean cuts elsewhere.

“We make sure that we only spend a certain amount on groceries, date nights pretty much include like pasta nights at home,” Nassiri said.

While others try out different ways of heating their homes.

“We just have decided to use the fireplace right now instead of the central heat,” Jasper said.

As for saving money specifically in your home, experts give these tips:

Seal any cracks or gaps around doors and windows

Lower your water heater’s temperature. Some experts say lowering to 120 degrees could save 10 percent of your bill

Invest in a smart thermostat to keep temperatures even

Buy surge suppressors so you can switch off the electrical current for appliances that don’t need to run all the time

Even though we are getting close to the end of winter, this is a great time to get an energy audit in your home. It’s still easy to find drafts and it gives you time to make corrections by the end of this season or ahead of next winter.