Stretch your Dollar: Ways to stretch out that tank of gas during your Memorial Day road trip

(WTNH) — With Memorial Day road trips around the corner, it’s time to focus on the health of your vehicle.

Experts also say gas prices are expected to be the highest in seven years as demand continues to rise. We are stretching your dollar with what you can do to get the most out of a tank of gas.

CNN via MSN gave us these reminders to ensure your vehicle isn’t burning more than it needs.

Check your tire pressure; remember, that can significantly impact your fuel efficiency.

Get your battery tested

Remember your air filter

Pack light — Read up on your car’s weight load capacity in your owner’s manual so that you don’t overload your tires or car engine.

Check the fluids. Your vehicle gets thirsty too. Timely oil changes are essential to car care.

Drive the speed limit

Don’t idle for too long

Use your cruise control

How about looking around for the cheapest gas? Apps like AAA, GasBuddy, and Waze can help you find the cheapest gas along your route.