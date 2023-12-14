(WTNH) – Another big shopping holiday is upon us, today is free shipping day! We are Stretching Your Dollar with what this could mean for your holiday deadlines.

If there is something you know you need to but and want under the tree on time, experts say to do it today. Dec. 14 marks free shipping day, which is when participating stores guarantee package arrival by Christmas Eve.

In many cases, minimum order thresholds have been waived, so look around for a deal.

Sources said Barnes & Noble, Athleta, Macy’s, Sephora, Nordstrom, Target, Home Depot, Amazon and Walmart are just some of the stores announcing they’d be participating.

Retailers are also dropping prices on select items to sweeten the pot. Don’t wait long because the shipping holiday is one day only before you’re up against your typical last-minute shipping deadlines.