Stretch Your Dollar: What is and is not covered in hurricane insurance

(WTNH) — With hurricane season here, it’s important to plan for the unexpected. We are stretching your dollar with a look at what’s covered and not in your insurance.

Tropical Storm Barry signaled the start of hurricane season for many people, and it serves as reminder that we always need to be ready for storms to hit.

Your homeowner, condo, or renter’s insurance will usually cover damage sustained from natural disasters, like tornadoes, hurricanes, rain, wind, and fires.

According to USA Today, damage from earthquakes, flooding, mudslides and sinkholes are not typically covered. You’ll need a separate policy for those.

Some insurance policies will also exclude specific weather events in states and areas where they are common. That could include windstorms for policy holders in coastal states.

In those areas, you’ll often be able to buy that coverage through a state program.

So it may be a good time to review your policy. Ensure you’re covered for what’s most likely to occur in Connecticut.

