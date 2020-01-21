Stretch Your Dollar: What it means to be a ‘mompreneur’

Female-led businesses have grown nearly 60 percent in the past decade, and leading the pack are moms who’ve found ways to raise kids and start up a business. We are stretching your dollar this morning with how mompreneurs are becoming so successful.

Being a mom is not just about dropping the kids off at school and making the family dinner. More and more, moms are also using whatever free time they have to bring in money as CEO of their own companies.

Business Coach Julie Gordon White says mompreneurs have generated $3.1 trillion in the last decade and it’s something anyone can do.



“What are you really great at that you love? Start there, then you can jump right in,” Julie Gordon White, Business Coach.



She says when you know your passion jump right in and make it a business. There are some online programs that can help you.



“You know there’s so many platforms out there. Picmonkey.com is really easy to use because you have to have an online image and brand so you can design graphics and look like a big company when you’re just a small company at your kitchen table.”



You should also connect with other moms on social media or in your community to help each other out. It’s important to know your worth too. Don’t be afraid to charge for your time.



“If you’re going to take time away from your kids sometimes, you’ve got to ask for your money. A lot of women are afraid to charge what they’re worth, so I say, even triple it, whatever you’re thinking, I know it’s scary, but just do it.”



Bottom line? It is possible to grow a business and be a mom with the right tools and support system.



It’s also not just about how much money you make, but how much you keep. She suggests you have good accounting software to track and manage. QuickBooks is the one she uses.