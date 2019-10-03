Stretch Your Dollar: What students and parents need to know about the Federal Student Aid application

College aid season is now underway! Now that October is here, the free application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA, is now available. Experts say you need to fill it out as soon as possible because some awards are first come, first served.

We are stretching your dollar with some tips for both students and parents.

College aid season opened October 1st, and education officials say fill it out your application as soon as possible. Even if your family might not qualify for need-based aid, sometimes schools have different merit based scholarships and use the federal form to determine most aid.

Another reason to submit the form as soon as possible is because thirteen states award financial aid on a first come, first serve basis.

So, if you’re in one of these states then get that form online or fill it out, use the app myStudentAid.

Experts say there are simpler ways to get this done, like the free website called Frank, which has streamlined the process.

Current and prospective college students have until the end of June to submit their FAFSA. However, deadlines vary depending on your state and college.

Experts recommend you do your research to make sure you submit the FAFSA on time. Experts say the biggest challenge when filling out the application is the number of questions- there are 100 of them!

But remember, it’s all for free cash for college!