Stretch Your Dollar: What to buy in August

(WTNH)– A new month kicks off Thursday and for retailers August marks the start of back to school season. But, there are also a lot of other great deals out there as the countdown to fall begins.

We are stretching your dollar with what to buy this month.

While the kids soak up the final few weeks of summer vacation, you’re likely starting to think about back to school shopping.

Well keep the week of August 18th on your calendar. That’s when clothing and footwear priced under $100 is tax-free.

Whether you’re a student or not, this is the month to buy certain electronics! Laptop prices typically drop 8-25% in August and early September.

Also, keep your eye on your favorite bottle of wine. Deal News says September is when vineyards harvest their grapes, so this month they try to clear inventory to make space for the new.

You’ll also find air conditioners are getting marked down this month along with swimwear. Good idea to buy now for next year!

If you’re looking for a bargain, wait until September for the grills.

Also if you don’t need an Apple iPad or iPhone right now, they’ll come with a better price tag in September or October. That’s when Apple traditionally unveils their new line of products.