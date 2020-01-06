Stretch your Dollar: What to consider when hunting for a new home

(WTNH) — It’s one of, if not the biggest purchase you’ll make, so how do you know you’re choosing the right house for you? We are stretching your dollar with how you can make sure you’re buying the right one for you.

Rocket Mortgage recently outlined some of the steps you’ll want to take, and questions you’ll want to ask, to help make sure the house you by is the house you want.

For one, spend some time scouting neighborhoods, you’re going to want to get a sense of what it’s like to live there – ultimately this may be a gut call. You’ll either have a good feeling for the surrounding neighborhood, or a not so good feel.

And think ahead. Envision how your lifestyle will fit in the house.

If you plan to entertain a lot, you’ll want to make sure the house has the necessary space.

Have pets? Think about how they’ll fit in the new place.

Like to cook? Be sure the kitchen is set up to meet your needs.

Take the time when touring a house to envision how all the rooms will work for you, your family and your needs and tastes.

Then pick a good home inspector; they’re going to be a valuable resource for you. A thorough inspection can turn up red flags on everything from plumbing and heating issues to problems with mold, or even the foundation or roof.

If you want to buy a house this year, but you’re not ready yet, maybe think about getting your money ready for it. Take steps to improve your credit score and maybe even get pre-approved for a mortgage now!