Conn. (WTNH) — The tax deadline has come and gone, but what do you do if you get audited now?

As we come out of a pandemic, 2022 made for a complicated year for taxes, and there are a number of reasons someone may get audited. You may be audited if you claimed a home office deduction for working from home, if you claimed business meals or travel, gave a lot of money to charity, or claimed rental losses.

All areas, according to Clark Howard, are ripe for financial abuse and may cause them to ask you for more information.

It’s why experts suggest, for at least the next three years, you keep all of your documents, receipts, and other records for your taxes this year, including the name and contact information for anyone who helped you file.

Remember, an IRS audit will always begin through the mail — never over the phone, in person, or by email. Anything like that is likely a scam.

Once you get audited, you should get back in touch with anyone who helped you file to get help dealing with the audit too.

Remember, it could be as simple as you made a mistake with the numbers. The easier you can pull up records to fix the error, the easier the process will be.