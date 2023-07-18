(WTNH) — Many homeowners are waking up to flood damage after all the rain we’ve gotten, but not everyone is covered by flood insurance. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with what to do when a disaster strikes.

These are unprecedented times in Connecticut: Roads, farms, and homes are overcome by all the rain we’ve seen in July. Now, many people are dealing with flooding that we’re not used to seeing.

MMA Law Firm has these tips for when you’re faced with damage:

File your claim quickly, since many others are experiencing the same

Move undamaged possessions out of harm’s way

Document all damages with photos and written records

Drain any standing water to prevent further damage

This may also have you realizing you’re not covered; homeowner’s insurance generally does not cover floods. It may be time to take a closer look at your policy and see what changes need to be made down the road.

It’s important to beware of contractors soliciting cleanup work right now with someone posing as an insurance company. This is the time scammers will prey on people who are in a vulnerable position.