Stretch Your Dollar: What to do with that unwanted holiday gift card

(WTNH) — The season of giving is over and now comes the returns, but not all gifts return easily.

If you found yourself with a gift card you wouldn’t choose for yourself, you have options.

You can look at sites like Raise.com where you can set the price, but odds are that’s not the price you’re going to get because there will be fees and things taken out.

Deal News’s Julie Ramhold suggests trying to trade it for cash. Just expect to get less money than the card’s worth.

Sites like Gift Card Granny, Cardpool and raise are popular sites to try. You can also try trading for a different gift card. For that, she recommends another site.

“If you would rather trade it in or just get rid of it in general, CardCash is a good website because you can basically put in the information for it, and then accept their offer for whatever they give you…You can get cash or trade it in and get closer to the value of the card.”

You can also donate, regift the card or use it to buy something for someone.