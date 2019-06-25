Stretch Your Dollar: What to expect on Amazon Prime Day

It’s the last week of June and that means a big money-saving opportunity is around the corner. We are stretching your dollar with what’s expected for Amazon Prime Day!

Prime Day hasn’t officially been announced yet but mid-July is usually when the online shopping event happens.

If you’re not familiar, Amazon Prime Day launched in 2015 and it’s inspired by “Christmas in July.” Amazon started offering “Black Friday” type deals in mid-July.

The deals for this years Prime Day haven’t been announced yet but money.com says there are three money-savers you can likely plan on.

First, TV deals. If you’re in need of a TV, it’s likely they’ll have deals on 4K smart LED’s again this year. Other TVs will also be on sale.

Look for deals on name-brand athletic gear, smartwatches and fitness trackers.

And home goods such as instant pots, vacuums, linens and bedding.

Remember these deals will be for prime members only but you can sign up for a free trial when the time comes if you’re not a member already

It’s not a bad idea to “pre-shop” some items you would like to buy and “bookmark” the page so you can keep checking back.

Sales typically start rolling out in the weeks before.

