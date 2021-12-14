Stretch Your Dollar: What to expect when shopping in stores on “Super Saturday”

(WTNH) — The time is officially ticking to get that last-minute shopping done and this weekend marks the last Saturday before Christmas, appropriately dubbed “Super Saturday!”

Last year amid the pandemic, it was quiet, but experts say don’t bank on that being the case this year.

Here are some tips from Reflector experts.

You need to plan to venture out and expect more people to be alongside you. If Black Friday is any indicator, there was a 47.5% increase in in-person visits.

To save time and money, log on to do some pre-shopping before heading to stores in person. This is also a great way to find out if the item you need is in stock.

Beware of the tempting saving offers you’ll find at registers to try to get you to sign up for credit cards. Remember those typically come with high-interest rates and may offset the initial savings.

However, as we approach shopping deadlines, there are reasons to shop in person this weekend. You save on added shipping costs, browse shelves for ideas for those hard to shop for and have a better chance of walking home with what you need.

Speaking of those deadlines, a big one is for tomorrow. It’s the last day for UPS ground service. You’ll notice prices start to tick up from here.