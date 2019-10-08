Stretch Your Dollar: What to keep in mind when renting a car

(WTNH) — Whether it’s on vacation or there’s another reason for it, you want to know you’re getting the best rate on your next car rental. We are stretching your dollar with what to keep in mind next time you rent your ride.

Car rentals make getting around just a little easier, but like planes and trains, the price of convenience can eat into your budget.

Money Magazine outlined the simple steps to take when booking a rental:

First, book it directly through the rental company. You can check the aggregator websites like Kayak for a general idea of rates. However, booking directly often gives you more flexibility if you need to make changes to your reservation.

Book the most economical vehicle you can, then when picking up ask about an upgrade at the original price. Depending on the inventory on hand, you may be able to get a different vehicle.

Read the contract you’re presented with when picking up. If you see charges you’re not sure of, have the rental associate breakdown the specifics of the charges.

Double check to make sure the license plate of the car you’re given matches the plate number on the rental agreement.

Do a visual inspection of the car. It may not be a bad idea to record it on your phone as well. That should help you avoid getting hit with a charge for a ding that was already there.

In the U.S., you can probably skip the insurance if you have personal auto insurance already. Double check it with your insurer first.