Stretch Your Dollar: Know your options before getting pet insurance

(WTNH)– Anyone who has a pet knows it is truly a member of your family, which is why families want to know how to provide the best care. We are stretching your doll with what to look for in pet insurance, and whether it’s the right decision for you.

Four-legged, furry, and full and love. There’s nothing like our pets, which is so many families consider pet health insurance, just like we do our own.

There are many options out there like accident insurance, which covers the unforeseen. There are wellness plans, for starters, to cover basic upkeep, things like exams, tests, and vaccinations.

Financial consultant John Caserta says pet insurance may not be for everyone. Older pets may be more difficult or expensive to insure, and some companies have a different definition of pre-existing conditions.

“Those wellness plans typically operate on a reimbursement basis where they pay you after you pay the provider,” says Caserta.

Here are a few things you need to research ahead of time to ensure it fits your budget.

“The premium is going to differ based on the breed, age, and zip code. So there’s a lot of factors that go into it. Ultimately, you want to make sure that premium fits your budget,” says Caserta.

If pet insurance is not for you, there are other options.

“A lot of vets will offer care credit which is a financing program. It’s typically at lower rates, even 0% for procedures,” Caserta said.

You can also consider your pets in your long-term savings goal. Have a special account that you put money into, to cover unforeseen situations that may come up with your pet. The purpose of insurance is so it’s not a major financial burden. With the proper planning, you can save to reach the same result.