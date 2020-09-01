Stretch Your Dollar: What to look out for during Labor Day weekend

Summer is winding down, but this labor day weekend the deals are hot. We are stretching your dollar with what should be on your shopping list if you want to save.

From home improvement to electronics, the labor day deals are already out.

“Anytime we have a 3-day weekend is a huge weekend to go shopping for big-ticket items,” said Jenny Martin.

Jenny Martin of Southern Savers says the biggest deals this holiday will be found on appliances, furniture, mattresses, outdoor equipment, grills, sporting goods, TVs and other large electronics. Many times offered with free delivery.

The big retailers are hoping to catch your eye.

“We see Lowes and Home Depot and other home improvement stores running huge discounts on fall flowers, mulch, anything you might want to improve your yard but we also see deals on paint and home projects for inside this weekend as well.”

If you’re an Apple user, martin says newer models come out soon and cell phone retailers will want to make room for the newer models. Keep an eye out on clearance sales.

“Many retailers this is their peak clearance weekend. You’re going to see all summer clothing hitting up to 50-75 percent off and many retailers are going to offer an additional coupon on top of that clearance price.”

But Martin says those deals will go fast.

Another savings tip – if you plan to buy furniture or an appliance, having the old one hauled away can cost big bucks. If it’s still working, consider selling it to make some money instead of losing it.