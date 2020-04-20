Stretch Your Dollar: What to look out for when you’re looking for your dream home during the pandemic

From open houses to limited private showings and virtual tours, this is the new normal when it comes to finding your new home.

In these times of social distancing, to stay relevant, the real estate industry is having to make some adjustments. We’re stretching your dollar with tips on what to look out for when you’re looking for your dream home.

With social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders across most of the country, real estate agents have had to adjust to keep business going. Terrence Wright, Managing Broker and Owner of Wright Real Estate adds, “When I’m meeting with my clients, I’ll bring disinfecting wipes, gloves, booties for their shoes.”

One of the biggest adjustments realtors and brokers like Terrence Wright says they’re dealing with the type of buyer they’re meeting.

“Because of the social distancing guidelines, now when I’m working with a buyer, it has to be a situation where they’re already pre-approved, pre-qualified so that we are moving with purpose.”

Virtual home tours and live video chat tours are also being pushed. Two things buyers should be aware of right now:

“Be job secure. Do you feel your job is secure enough? Second, your individual personal finances.”

And for potential sellers?

“Be ready to entertain offers that you may not have entertained six months or twelve months ago.”